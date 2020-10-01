CALL TO PRAYER

Residents gather for National Day of Prayer

Nearly 100 people showed up to part take in "The Return - National and Global Day of Prayer and Repentance" Saturday afternoon at Fred Young Park in Plains, where a group of people prayed for guidance from God and for the country.

"Nobody can recall a time like this in our nation when we have to pray for our nation," said Bill Alde, who coordinated the event with Shelly Rummel and Mary McGann and led the event with the first of many prayers. "Never in the history of our nation has our country been so divided. Socially and politically this country is a mess. Jesus was all about love and my wishes, hopes and prayers are all about loving one another as Jesus loved us," said Alde.

But prior to a time of invocation, the crowd recited the Pledge of Allegiance and heard Plains resident 11-year-old Emelia Rivinius sing the "Star-Spangled Banner." Alde said that four local churches - Assembly of God, Plains Alliance Church, Harvest Community Church of God, and the Plains Bible Chapel - were represented at the The Return - National and Global Day of Prayer and Repentance. The crowd was made up mostly of people from Plains and Paradise, including a dozen children.

During his daily devotions just over two months ago, Alde said he was told by God to "gather my people." The Plains man said he didn't know what it meant, but it came at a time when the unrest in the country had just begun. He and McGann decided to have a community prayer time on September 26 to coincide with the prayer event on the Mall in Washington, D.C.

"We're asking for a miracle to change the hearts of all those who are trying to tear down this nation right now," said Alde during the opening prayer. "This nation was built on Christian principles and our faith is the substance of things not seen the evidence to things to hope for," he added. Alde has been chairman of the committee for the quarterly and annual National Day of Prayer at City Hall in Plains for five years, although this year's meetings were canceled because of the coronavirus. Alde, a member of the Assembly of God Church, said this was a first and one-of-kind special call to prayer Saturday designed to address what many believe is a spiritual crisis in the country. To hold the gathering, organizers had to plan for social distancing and instead of passing the microphone through the crowd, his daughter, Amy, held the mike for each person, although a couple took it anyway.

The microphone was passed to 19 men and women in the crowd, including Montana State Senator Jennifer Fielder, who told God she was sorry that the "country has strayed so far from thy wise word and council and thy love." Fielder, a Republican, said she was grateful that President Donald Trump declared a presidential proclamation for the return to God and for a healing of the country.

The event went for just over an hour. The majority of the prayers asked for help for the nation and patience and wisdom and for its leaders. Some praised God for being able to assemble, for their freedom and for prosperity. Some cited passages from both the Bible's Old and New Testaments. Others prayed for young people, forgiveness, a spiritual revival of the country, and for the overturning of Roe versus Wade, the 1973 legalization of abortion, which Julie Costner of Plains called the "scourge of abortion." One prayer went out for Amy Coney Barrett, the president's nomination to the Supreme Court, while another went out for a Plains woman, who is recuperating after donating a kidney. "I would pray today for the Black Lives Matter and antifa and all of those who are rebelling," said one woman.

Though the main theme was praying for the nation, Alde said loving one another and eliminating hate was also a topic. Susan Schroedel of Plains said, "The enemy has been really hard at work. The enemy has cast all kinds of darkness on us - COVID-19, division in the political world, friend against friend, neighbor against neighbor - and my spirit is sagging." Fighting tears, she advised each to go to ask God to be the person he wants people to be. Sherrie Johnson of Plains started singing "In My Heart There Rings A Melody" and soon numerous people joined in.

"God forgive us for being attached to our own perspectives, and our own views, and our own history, and our own story," said Jeanette Boynton. The Plains woman asked God to forgive the people for judging each other, for thinking they are right all the time, to help people listen to those who don't agree, for gossiping, complaining, and criticizing. "Help us to stop being so stupid," she said.

Alde said prayer will make a difference and he believed the event was important for the community and country. He said that when the 2017 Sheep Gap Fire spread, he and a group of "prayer warriors" prayed for three continuous days until rain helped stop the spread of the blaze. "It only took three days of fasting and praying. God is good," he said.

"We have a deceiver that wants to divide and conquer and even in our churches we see division," said Plains resident Shelly Rummel. "Father please guard us from that, help us to not feel like we have to point out others' errors that we leave that to you," she added.

Ed Moreth GOING TO THE FATHER – Jeanette Boynton of Plains prays for an assortment of problems during "The Return - National and Global Day of Prayer and Repentance" at Fred Young Park in Plains.

"The word tells us that prayer is the most powerful thing that a believer can do," said Pastor Randy Neilson of Plains Alliance Church. Neilson prayed that people not give way to anger, bitterness, resentment, condemnation, or reflect the attitudes of the world, but instead express love, mercy and grace, words of life, hope and truth. "I pray that we would make a difference in this community and we pray that would happen across the nation that revival and renewal would begin today," said Neilson, who shared the closing prayer role with Jack Dowell, a member of the Assembly of God Church. Dowell challenged those in attendance to spread the word of God by knocking on doors in the community, although he admitted that even he had failed to do it.

Alde was pleased with the turnout and hopes to start the quarterly and annual National Prayer Day at City Hall in Plains again next year, but he said it would depend on the COVID-19 situation.