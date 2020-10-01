Celebrating 70 years of 'Peanuts'

The year was 1950 and the date was October 2 when seven U.S. newspapers published what would become one of the biggest cultural influences in American history. The day was Monday and Minnesota native Charles M. Schulz was given the opportunity to introduce Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the Peanuts gang to the world.

It all began with “Li’l Folks,” which featured the same characters as the Peanuts, but was sold by Schulz. In order to continue without copyright infringements, the comic was renamed “Peanuts,” according to A&E Television, History.com. It is assumed Peanuts came from the Howdy Doody Show’s children’s seating area called the “Peanut Gallery.” It is reported Schulz never liked the name and would rather have titled the comic “Good Old Charlie Brown.”

Many can relate to at least one of the Peanuts characters, perhaps because Schulz based his characters on real-life people. Schulz served in World War II and after that he taught art classes. It was in class where he found worthiness in his friend, Charlie Brown. Schulz had his heart broken by a red-haired girl, who in his comic is presented as Charlie Brown’s unreciprocated love with the Little Red-Haired Girl. Franklin, the comic’s first Black character, was created in 1968 upon the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. And no coincidence is present in the naming of Woodstock, the little yellow bird, representing the historical music celebration held in 1969.

Schulz’s childhood dog, Spike, was a white and black pup generating arguably the most famous Peanuts character. Originally, Snoopy was slotted to be called Sniffy, until Schulz discovered a comic already starring a dog named Sniffy. According to A & E Television, History.com, Schulz’s mother had suggested the next family dog should be named Snoopy.

Throughout the Peanut’s career, Schulz, fulfilling his ambition of being a cartoonist, celebrated holidays bringing the gang into the homes of Americans. “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” “The Mayflower Voyagers,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” and “It’s Christmas Again, Charlie Brown,” are all specials young and old alike look forward to throughout the year, in addition to many others.

According to Warner Brothers.com, Peanuts became one of the most popular and longest running comic strips, being published in over 75 countries, and translated into 21 languages. “Peanuts became one of the most powerful brands in entertainment,” Warner Brothers stated, “after taking a leap from the pages of newspapers onto television, film, books, music, merchandise, theme parks, and much more.”

At the age of 15 years, Schulz published his first drawing - a dog. He graduated high school in 1940, served his country and submitted his comics to magazines, though received “nothing but rejection slips,” he is reported as saying. With persistence, Schulz continued to push on in hopes of becoming a paid cartoonist. Seventy years ago, his dog drawn as a teenager gained recognition, and inspired…Snoopy.