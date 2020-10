DANCE PARTY - Couples dance to the "Broken Hipsters's" cover of Boot Scootin' Boogie on Saturday during the Rex Theater's open house.

Community members gathered Saturday night to celebrate the Rex Community Theatre's open house. An evening full of good food and live music, the newly established non-profit welcomed attendees with open arms. The Broken Hipsters started the evening, as people snacked on popcorn and soda, with cate...