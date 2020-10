FULLY OPEN -Traffic crosses the improved Clark Fork River bridge west of Trout Creek. The bridge was closed to one or both lanes of traffic throughout the project, which begain in May.

The project to repair and improve the Clark Fork River Bridge west of Trout Creek is complete and the bridge is now fully open to traffic, the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) announced.

"We'd really like to thank the surrounding communities for their patience during construction," s...