Nan Milard

October 10, 1939 – December 7, 2019

Nan was born Oct. 10, 1939, in Richmond, California, to her parents Francis Rosevear Bawden and Dolly Lillian Weist Bawden.

Nan passed away peacefully in her home on Dec. 7, 2019, in Noxon. She was widowed and is survived by her two daughters, June and Nanette, as well as all of her dear friends.

The Nan we loved will be sorely missed. She loved attending the senior dinners. She loved helping the veterans, playing Bingo, going out to dinner with friends when she traveled to doctor appointments. She loved sewing and designing for her friends. She loved Halloween. We always enjoyed seeing how she would dress up. It was always a great treat. Fourth of July was special also.

She survived a lot of adversities and still managed to keep that contagious smile on her sweet face along with the mischievous twinkle in her eyes. If she liked you, you were loved. If not, she was very blunt and to the point.

She loved her crew and friends at the Noxon Senior Citizens where she had dinner every Monday night. Those of us that were aware of her financial support to provide extra special events we thank you.

I do not remember the exact year she came here to Noxon, but it was sometime in the early 90s. She came here to retire from the hustle and bustle of city life. Her house sat on a little hill on the Main Street of downtown Noxon.

We shall miss you Nan.

A celebration of her life will be held at noon at the Noxon Senior Center on October 10, 2020. Please come, have cake and coffee and share your memories of our times with our dear friend.