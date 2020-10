Young Lady Hawks win team title in junior high race

AND THEY'RE OFF! Lady Hawk harriers Roni Hanks (behind starter), Faith Palmer, Megan Baxter and Hattie Neesvig react to the starting gun in the Thompson Falls Invitational at River's Bend September 24.

One of the favorite cross country races of any season for area runners, the Thompson Falls Invitational was held on sunny, scenic River's Bend Golf Course last Thursday.

Highlighting the efforts for coach Sarah Naegeli's Blue Hawk harriers, senior Justin Morgan ran down an impressive second plac...