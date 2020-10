HARD MAN TO BRING DOWN - Red Devil junior Cade VanVleet tries to break free from Kaden Kerr of White Sulphur Springs in Noxon Friday.

NOXON – The White Sulphur Springs Hornets made the long trip to Noxon pay off with a 33-18 road win over the Red Devils in the West End Friday in Western C 6-Man football action.

With both teams playing only their second games of the season five weeks into what normally would be the middle of...