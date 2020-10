Wildlife biologist reflects on 38 years with Montana FWP

WORKING HIS MAGIC – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Wildlife Biologist Bruce Sterling has retired after 38 years. He has been an integral component of many major projects while managing wildlife in the area.

After 38 years of dedicating himself to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP), Wildlife Biologist Bruce Sterling has retired. His efforts in managing protected areas for future generations of wildlife, sportsmen, and recreationalists is a career highlight for both Sterling and FWP.

Beginnin...