Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By Shana Neesvig 

State program for students earns national recognition

 
October 8, 2020

For the third consecutive year, the Plains Chapter of Jobs for Montana's Graduates presents the Sanders County Cancer Network with a donation. This $500 donation, with a gift of porta-cath pillows made by the seventh grade, comes from the 2019-2020 Jobs for Montana's Graduates class. Presented to Carl Benson, a representative of the Sanders County Cancer Network, by the class of 2020-2021. This year's class is excited to continue the tradition of giving to the Sanders County Cancer Network. Pictured are (from left) Mykenzi Blood, Tray (seated), Dustee Hayes, Carl Benson (network representative), Tucker Foster and Clayton Hill. Not all JMG members were present for the photo.

Jobs for Montana's Graduates, a state-level program developed to assist students achieve graduation and obtain skills to become successful in the college and work industry, has earned national recognition. For its 14th year, the program received a "5-of-5" rating for reaching a 98.8% graduation r...



