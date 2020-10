FINGERTIP CATCH - Blue Hawk Derek Andersen catches a touchdown pass from Kade Pardee as Gavin Regalado of Plains defends on the play. Hawks play at Troy Friday, Horsemen hosts Mission Saturday this week.

Relentless, intense, hard-hitting, blankety-blank good... The Thompson Falls Blue Hawks have been called a lot of things this fall but remember these important things they are called above all else – coach Jared Koskela and his boys are unbeaten and No. 3 ranked, leaving the Hawks in prime play...