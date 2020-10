Heat host Devils Thursday with playoff position on the line

DROPPING BACK - Noxon quarterback Derreck Christensen looks to pass against White Sulphur Springs in Noxon Sept. 25.

The Noxon Red Devils took care of their playoff-clinching duties with a 67-38 win over Valley Christina in Victor Saturday, now they can turn their attention to improving that playoff position as much as possible.

On the other end of the county, the Hot Springs Savage Heat will face an improbabl...