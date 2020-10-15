BUNDLE OF BANNERS

Amanda Doughty of Plains helps retrieve some of the 660 American flags on display in Plains to represent the number of veteran suicides in the United States. The display, sponsored by Joint Operation Mariposa, was up throughout the month of September, which is National Suicide Prevention Month. Navy veteran Ed Foste, Amanda’s father, was in charge of the display. Twenty-two flags were put out each night in September to signify the estimated 22 veteran suicides each day, said Foste. Doughty, a Plains resident, was one of more than 40 volunteers that helped Foste put out the flags. He plans to have the display again next year. Doughty, her husband, Danny, and Marilyn Carey, all Plains residents, helped take down the display last Wednesday.