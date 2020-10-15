HIDE AND SEEK

ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise
October 15, 2020
Ed Moreth
It's the last week of archery season in Montana and a young buck near Swamp Creek is lying low in the tall grass to avoid human detection. Keeping still is one of a deer's defenses. When that doesn't work, the flag goes up and he dashes off.
