PILING UP - With waste baskets full, election mailers are piled on top of cabinets by patrons at the Thompson Falls Post Office. One resident reported 19 mailers in his mailbox in one day.

Voting is under way for the November 3 general election. Sanders County ballots were mailed last Friday, October 9, and ballots are already being returned to the county election office.

Bobbi Christenson with the election office said that 8,314 ballots were issued to Sanders County voters. Of...