Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Karen R. Redman

 
October 15, 2020

KAREN REDMAN

Karen R. Redman, 65, of Anaconda, Montana, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Franklin and Shirley Schwark. She was preceded in death by her brother Wayne.

Karen was a graduate of Thompson Falls High School. She studied nursing at the University of Montana and St. Patrick's School of Nursing. Karen was a staff R.N. at Silver Bow General Hospital. After "retiring" she found one of her greatest joys was being the bus aide for "her kids."

Karen is survived by her brothers Brian and Shane, as well as a host of nieces and nephews and their children.

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Karen's funeral arrangements. You may express your condolences at http://www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.

 

