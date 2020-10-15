Sandra Jean Hight-Logan

January 25, 1940 – October 3, 2020

Sandra passed away Saturday, October 3 at home in Trout Creek after battling emphysema and COPD for many years. She was a long-time resident of Troy, Montana, and worked at Roy's and the video store until she was unable to continue working and was placed on disability.

She was mother to Betty Goodman (JJ) of Trout Creek; William "Bill" Logan (Tammy) of Tallahassee, Florida; and Meriam Brown (Scott) of Madres, Oregon; grandmother to Daniel Logan, Robert Logan (Kayla), Courtney Logan, Melaina Goodman, Brittany Juison, Brandon Finley, Cami Jo Finley, and Alex Finley; and great-grandmother to Mackenzie, Tristan, Hayden, Maddie and Aden.

She was the eighth of 12 children born to William and Margaret Hight. She was preceded in death by brothers, Billy Earl and Jack L. Hight; sisters, Lucille Quear, Elain Lennon, Kay Sims, and Elizabeth Hight. Surviving siblings are brothers, Charles and Marion Hight (June) of Frankton, Indiana; James Hight (Nancy) of Troy, Montana; sisters, Sally Ade of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; Nola Himelick of Great Falls, Montana; and many nieces and nephews throughout the states.