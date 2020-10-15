February 22, 1931 – September 15, 2020

Viola Helen Kraus was born February 22, 1931 in Marsh, Montana, to her parents, Emanuel Irion and Matilda Schlenz Irion. She was the youngest of twelve children.

Viola passed away peacefully in her home in Trout Creek September 15, 2020.

She enjoyed crocheting, baking and decorating cakes, playing bingo, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Lana Nolen (husband Bill); son, Bruce Stone; brother, Walter Irion; grandchildren; great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Kraus and sons, Steven Stone and Randy Stone.