ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Viola Helen Kraus

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

October 15, 2020



February 22, 1931 – September 15, 2020

Viola Helen Kraus was born February 22, 1931 in Marsh, Montana, to her parents, Emanuel Irion and Matilda Schlenz Irion. She was the youngest of twelve children.

Viola passed away peacefully in her home in Trout Creek September 15, 2020.

She enjoyed crocheting, baking and decorating cakes, playing bingo, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Lana Nolen (husband Bill); son, Bruce Stone; brother, Walter Irion; grandchildren; great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Kraus and sons, Steven Stone and Randy Stone.


 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2020 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/17/2020 05:28