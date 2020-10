Hot Springs tops Noxon, falls to White Sulpur

HOT SPRINGS JUNIOR Kyle Lawson scored four touchdowns and kicked three two-point conversions in the Heat's 48-28 win over Noxon Thursday.

HOT SPRINGS – It was a tale of two games played in two cities in the space of less than two days and, in the end, maybe it was just a little too much to do.

The No. 2 Hot Springs Savage Heat defeated the Noxon Red Devils 48-28 in Hot Springs Thursday night under the lights and then went to Whi...