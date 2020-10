HIGH-FLYING LADY HAWKS Jody Detlaff and Scarlette Schwindt rise up in defense as Eureka's Rhianna Hawkins goes up for a kill shot attempt. Hawks won in five sets.

Refuse to lose, survive the battle and emerge victorious.

Refusing to go down when faced with a pride of fired-up Lady Lions from Eureka in Thompson Falls Saturday, the resilient Lady Hawks battled back from two sets down to win 22-25, 24-26, 26-24, 25-23, 15-11.

Solidifying their grasp on the...