Annual event provides health info, screenings

OUCH! – Registered Nurse Colleen Boyer administers a flu shot to Marion Jolin of Plains at the Clark Fork Valley Hospital Health Fair at the VFW hall. Boyer gave eight shots during the health fair.

Keeping people healthy is key to the Clark Fork Valley Hospital, even at a health fair, which is why organizers took special precautions at last week's annual event held at the VFW in Plains.

The number of attendees entering the building was limited to 15 at a time. All received a temperature ch...