BATTLING A BLAZE - Firefighters work Saturday evening to contain a fire at Genki Asian Cafe in Thompson Falls. The building was destroyed, but no injuries were reported.

A Thompson Falls business was destroyed in a fire last Saturday. First responders received a call about 11 p.m. Saturday that Genki Asian Cafe on Main Street was engulfed in flames.

According to Neil Harnett and Kevin Whittenburg with the City of Thompson Falls Fire Department, one of the mai...