Vanquish Vikings 22-0 to clinch first round home playoff game

HITTING HIGH GEAR - Hawk senior Roman Sparks runs against Charlo Friday. Hawks will play either Belt or Simms in the the State 8-Man playoffs in two weeks.

The Hawks were tested but eventually came through with blue and gold flying colors.

Led by their salty group of seniors making their final regular season appearance ever on hallowed Previs Field, the Thompson Falls Blue Hawks improved to 8-0 with a 22-0 win over the Charlo Vikings Friday night u...