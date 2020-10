LADY HAWK SENIOR Roni Hanks and the rest of the Thompson Falls harriers will compete in the Montana All-Class Cross Country meet in Kalispell Friday.

Consider 2020 the year of socially distant distance running, and it will all come to an end at the Montana All-Class Cross Country Meet at Rebecca Farms in Kalispell Friday.

Although the race format was not certain at press time, the Class B girls will run at 2 p.m., followed bu the Class B boys...