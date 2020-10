Falls netters dispatch Mission, Bigfork

BLOCKING EUREKA - Dannijo VanHuss blocks a shot attempt by an Eureka player at TFHS gym October 10 as teammate Abbi Lane follows the action. Hawks host Troy in final regular season home match Thursday.

Poetry in motion.

Watching the Lady Hawk volleyball team this season is kind of like watching poetry in motion, every single move seems to be well-thought out and finished with a flourish.

Playing poetically perfect volleyball twice more last week, the Lady Hawks swept to a 25-10, 25-17, 26-24...