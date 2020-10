GROCERY STORE ORDER – Kathy Logan, owner of Dog Hill Bistro, makes fruit cake that will be sold at McGowan Grocery in November.

COVID-19 has brought sickness, death, mental anguish and unemployment throughout the nation. Though Sanders County had less impact than many other places in Montana, it prompted the end of an era in Plains - the closure of the Dog Hill Bistro, a popular community hangout.

Kathy Logan of Plains w...