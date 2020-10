Face Tigers in 8-Man playoffs Saturday at 1 p.m

In coach Jared Koskela’s eyes, these Tigers are dark horses.

The unbeaten, 8-0, No. 3 ranked Thompson Falls Blue Hawks will host the 4-2 Simms Tigers Saturday at 1 p.m. in the first round of the Montana 8-Man football playoffs.

Capping their second straight unbeaten regular season with anothe...