Seniors make the plays to help Plains win finale

A WINTRY WIN to finish a 3-4 season, the Plains Horsemen celebrate in the north end zone after defeating Seeley-Swan 6-0 Friday in Plains

What a wild, whacky and yes, wonderful way to end a football season – in a driving snowstorm on a series of mind-numbing plays on a day of body-numbing cold.

Coach Eddie Fultz and his hardy band of Horsemen wrapped up the 2020 football season with a wild 6-0 win over the visiting Seeley-Swan B...