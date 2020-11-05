City Council News

Council works to share information

As a member of the city council, I am going to try to factually address issues and requests for information that I hear from city residents via text, email, Facebook or phone. I’m only going to do this as I become aware of issues city residents would like more information on, so this will not be a regular column.

I need to be clear from the get-go. I am only speaking for me, not for the city, not for the mayor, not for other council members. I’m going to try to stick to facts and keep my opinions out of it. Those who know me will understand what a challenge that is.

To start the ball rolling, I’m going to address this comment, “the city council doesn’t do anything.” There are several reasons city residents may feel that comment is true. One reason is that the job of the council is poorly understood. The council exists mainly to do for a city the things citizens are not authorized to do. As an incorporated city, we have a defined structure and mandated way of doing business. The council identifies annual city budget needs, develops and administers the budget, writes ordinances and oversees enforcement.

Currently, council members are working on a subdivision ordinance to ensure subdivisions within the city meet city standards and comply with our ordinances. The council applies for loans and grants for city projects and administers them, approves and administers contracts for improvements to infrastructure (roads, water, sewer), works alone or with city organizations contracting for improvements/enhancements to the city (Ainsworth Field renovation, Main Street improvements, maintenance and upkeep of the Veterans Memorial). The council also works with citizens regarding unpaid water/sewer bills, property variances, purchase and use of city property, etc). And big issues, such as the sewer system upgrade, are initiated, planned, finance approved and presented to citizens for public comment before a final decision is made by the council on whether or not to proceed. Public notices of city meetings are posted at city hall a minimum of 48 hours prior to meetings and all meetings are open to the public.

The council also approves the city Capital Improvements Plan, developed by city staff, which is the plan for purchase of high dollar items/improvements over the upcoming five years or more. And council members, along with city residents, develop and update the growth plan for the city, which identifies growth goals to be achieved by the city and private business over the next five years or so.

The mayor’s office and the six council members representing the three wards in Thompson Falls pass on city information to constituents and can help city residents wanting to bring issues before the council for consideration/resolution. Another reason residents may feel the “council doesn’t do anything” is because rarely do citizens attend council meetings. Probably enough said on that point!

A third reason residents may feel “the council doesn’t do anything” is that the mayor’s office and council need to do a better job of passing information to city residents in real time. For instance, there was considerable comment on Facebook reflecting a resident’s concern that city parks and cemeteries were not being watered. Besides suggesting residents call city hall for information, the mayor’s office and council members can quickly and easily update residents using Facebook. There is reluctance by the city to use Facebook as an information source for residents due to the tone of comments, but “comments” can be turned off. The goal is to provide information in real time, not to engage back and forth regarding the information provided. Timely articles in The Ledger are another great source of information. The council will discuss improving communication with residents at the September council meeting. If you have an issue you would like more information on, let me know. We all benefit when citizens are informed. Informed citizens are more likely to be interested and engaged in issues affecting the city we live in.

My email is [email protected] My email does not allow me to “reply” directly to you so please include your email address in the body of your message.

Ruth Cheney, Thompson Falls City Council, Ward 3