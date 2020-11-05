Community helps T. Falls fire victim

After a fire early last week devastated a business of Thompson Falls and almost claimed a church as well, community members from that church decided to reach out and show their support. The project, headed by Kelly Needles, is drawing support from not only the First Baptist Church of Thompson Falls, but others outside the church as well. “He’s always been the kind of person to help; the giver,” said Pastor Jeffery Phillips of the First Baptist Church. Pastor Jeff talked about how even as the blaze was going, Jerry Lai, the owner of Genki, was out with a water hose, behind the church, trying to stop the fire from damaging the church. “He protected us, and he’s a good man, now it’s our turn to reach out.”

The church is encouraging donations of a financial nature to be sent directly to Lai through the address listed on the church’s Facebook, P.O. Box 1646, Thompson Falls, MT 59873. Other information about the kinds of things to donate can also be found on the Facebook page. For monetary donations dropped off at the church, the pastor encourages people to leave it in a sealed envelope with Lai’s name on it. With this being said, the church wants to discourage people from personal delivery, as they want to remain COVID-19 safe and to handle as few packages and items as possible. Items that are taken to the post office will be put in his box.

The church says that Lai does not need clothes or shoes, and money is the most appreciated right now. According to Pastor Jeff, Lai is raising money to purchase food for his business, that he now runs out of his trailer. Another suggestion given for donations were Harvest Foods and gas station gift cards as well as housing or camper hookups.