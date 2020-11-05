T. Falls run takes Halloween mobile

TRICKY RUN - The younger participants showed up in their Halloween costumes ready to start the race on Saturday.

Sanders County residents began their Halloween festivities early Saturday morning with the third annual Trick or Treat, Move Your Feet 5k and one-mile fun run/walk at Power Park in Thompson Falls, an event put on by the Thompson Falls Community Trails (TFCT) Committee in order to raise funds for trail maintenance.

Volunteer efforts were coordinated to make sure safety measures were a top priority at this year's event. As people checked in, everyone was asked to fill out a health screening, while County Commissioner Carol Brooker, helped with temperature checks. The extra precautions at this year's event were taken in case contact tracing was needed.

Despite the county's recent spike in COVID-19 cases, participants donned their masks to partake in what has become a coveted fall tradition in Thompson Falls. "We have about 50 participants this year," said Kathy Conlin, an event volunteer. "That's a really good number, considering the times we are in right now."

The fun run/walk started at 10:30 a.m. with the 5k right behind at 10:45 a.m. This year's funniest costume went to Sarah Stover, most creative costume went to Julie Fitchett, and best group costume went to the Helvey family. First male and female finishers in the 5k won pumpkin pies provided by Beagle's Bakery and Minnie's Café.

It was a successful event that allowed TFCT volunteers to keep everyone safe. "We would really like to thank Noel Jacobson, from NorthWestern Energy," Conlin said. "He cut out trees that were blocking parts of the trail, he provided the porta potties, the power, and he provides the site as well."

The event was sponsored by trail supporters, including Run Wild Missoula, The Runner's Edge, NorthWestern Energy, Harvest Foods, The Sanders County Ledger, Beagle's Bakery, Minnie's Café, First Security Bank, Dr. Roland Goertzen and Clark Fork Valley Hospital.