Edward T. Reeser

Edward (Ed) T. Reeser passed away October 30, 2020, of natural causes at his home in Thompson Falls surrounded by his family.

He was born August 7, 1931, in Butte, Montana, to Edward Walter Reeser and Doris (Stodden) Reeser. When he was two years old, they moved to the family ranch in Tuscor, Montana, where he grew up during the Great Depression. He graduated from Thompson Falls High School with the class of 1949.

Ed married Joyce Sanders in 1959 and they raised two daughters, Wendy and Susan. He worked most of his life in the timber industry sawing and hauling logs. He enjoyed guns and trap shooting. In his later years, he hosted the “Rooster Party” (named by Jake Legault) in his shop where good friends gathered to share coffee and tall tales.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother William (Bill) Reeser, and daughter Wendy (Reeser) Young. He is survived by his wife Joyce, daughter Susan Reeser of Helena and brother Robert (Bob) Reeser. Grandchildren include Jolene (Wortley) Bye of Great Falls, Montana, Amber (Wortley) Salazar of Las Vegas, Nevada, Kelly (Wortley) Petrus of Newport News, Virginia, and Matthew Lentz of Thompson Falls. He also had eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

Ed was a hardworking, good and honorable man who loved his family and friends.