On October 27, our son, brother and uncle Mallory Ray Anderson passed away ever too early from this life at St. Patrick’s Hospital. In 1979, Mallory was born to Lenis and Anita Anderson in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Mallory left behind his dear cat. He is survived by his four brothers, William B. McFadgen (Janie McFadgen), Ray McFadgen (Tina McFadgen), Zenas Anderson and Zuriel Anderson. He is also survived by two sisters, Tami Miller (Rick Miller) and Cassie Anderson (Justin Reynolds). Mallory has several nieces, nephews and friends.

After high school in Missoula, Montana, Mallory moved with the family to the Dixon area. Mallory helped his parents and brother with their daily needs and household chores. He liked to play on his computer, play board games and watch TV when he could.

There will be no services, for the family wishes to release his ashes later in the spring. Mallory is loved and will sadly be missed. “Mallory we know you would be here if Heaven weren’t so far away.” Until we meet again!