Ronald Dean Cline of Trout Creek went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, November 3, 2020 after battling ALS and dementia. Ronald had 79 years of a full life.

He was born in Chickasaw, Oklahoma, on August 18, 1941, and ended his journey in Montana. He was a plumber and pipefitter for local 26, the United Association of Journey Men and Apprentices of the plumbing and pipefitting industry for over 55 years.

He married Elise Parks in 1981 and enjoyed 39 full years of marriage. Ronald loved the Lord, his family and his community. Ronald had a great sense of humor even until the very end.

He is survived by his wife Elise Cline; daughters Becki Stewart and Michelle Cline; son Daniel Parks; grandchildren Tara Clarkson, Jacob Stewart, David Workman and Megan Cline.

He has touched the lives of so many with his unconditional love, generosity and kindness He will be forever missed.