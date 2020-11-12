ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Ronald Dean Cline

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

November 12, 2020



Ronald Dean Cline of Trout Creek went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, November 3, 2020 after battling ALS and dementia. Ronald had 79 years of a full life.

He was born in Chickasaw, Oklahoma, on August 18, 1941, and ended his journey in Montana. He was a plumber and pipefitter for local 26, the United Association of Journey Men and Apprentices of the plumbing and pipefitting industry for over 55 years.

He married Elise Parks in 1981 and enjoyed 39 full years of marriage. Ronald loved the Lord, his family and his community. Ronald had a great sense of humor even until the very end.

He is survived by his wife Elise Cline; daughters Becki Stewart and Michelle Cline; son Daniel Parks; grandchildren Tara Clarkson, Jacob Stewart, David Workman and Megan Cline.

He has touched the lives of so many with his unconditional love, generosity and kindness He will be forever missed.

 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2020 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020