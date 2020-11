ATHLETES IN ACTION - Hot Springs senior Savannah Roosma hits a shot against Lone Peak's TJ Nordahl as Heat teammates Katelyn Christensen and Lilly Winn follow the play. Lone Peak won this match in three sets.

The Hot Springs Savage Heat completed another very successful volleyball season last week by placing fourth in the Western C divisional tournament.

Coach Alisha Pablo and her Savage Heat bowed out of the tourney, dropping a 25-16, 25-19, 25-17 decision to Lone Peak in the first round Thursday ni...