Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By John Dowd 

Question of the Week

What are you most thankful for?

 
November 19, 2020



SUSAN MONK, Old Fork, Tennessee - “The thing I am most grateful for is that I have an awesome God that takes care of me and has been very generous in his guidance.”

BO DEAN, Trout Creek - “I am thankful for being a grandparent. I just had a granddaughter. She has been in the hospital for a month and will be home Friday. I am so blessed.”

KAREN KNUTSON, Thompson Falls - “I am extremely grateful for family and friends and technology so that we can stay connected through this whole horrible thing.”

TOBI DARBY, Kansas City, Missouri - “I am most thankful for my family.”

WALTER KLEIN, Thompson Falls - “I am thankful for my freedom and my health.”

LINDA LEWIS, Thompson Falls - “I am most thankful for God and family.”

 

