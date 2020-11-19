Question of the Week
What are you most thankful for?
November 19, 2020
SUSAN MONK, Old Fork, Tennessee - “The thing I am most grateful for is that I have an awesome God that takes care of me and has been very generous in his guidance.”
BO DEAN, Trout Creek - “I am thankful for being a grandparent. I just had a granddaughter. She has been in the hospital for a month and will be home Friday. I am so blessed.”
KAREN KNUTSON, Thompson Falls - “I am extremely grateful for family and friends and technology so that we can stay connected through this whole horrible thing.”
TOBI DARBY, Kansas City, Missouri - “I am most thankful for my family.”
WALTER KLEIN, Thompson Falls - “I am thankful for my freedom and my health.”
LINDA LEWIS, Thompson Falls - “I am most thankful for God and family.”
