T. Falls ready for holiday festivities

The Thompson Falls Chamber of Commerce and Thompson Falls Main Street Committee are working to bring holiday events to Thompson Falls while adhering to public health recommendations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

December 3-5, Thompson Falls will begin to look a lot like Christmas with a holiday stroll, window decorating contest for businesses, a coloring contest for children and the annual Christmas on Main Street parade and music event at The Rex, and the gingerbread contest at the Old Jail Museum.

During the week beginning November 30, the Chamber invites businesses to decorate like they are the Griswolds with a holiday window and storefront decorating contest. Entries will be judged during the Chamber Holiday Stroll on Thursday evening. During the Chamber Holiday Stroll, businesses will be asked to stay open and welcome community members 4-7 p.m. Some businesses will have specials and treats for strollers. Businesses and nonprofit organization will also partner for DIY holiday ornament decorating stations. Stations will include: Project ASCENT at Two Rivers Grille, Thompson Falls Film and Theater Foundation and Specialized Cleaning at The Rex and the Be Like Bill Foundation at The Ledger.

Ornaments created at the stations throughout Main Street will be placed on a community Christmas tree at Two Rivers Grille. The community tree lighting ceremony will be at 7 p.m. in front of Two Rivers Grille at Main and Broad streets. Thompson Falls School choir students will lead the community in caroling during the tree lighting event.

Saturday, December 5, will include the annual gingerbread competition at the Old Jail Museum, sponsored by the Sanders County Historical Society. Entries can be dropped off at the Old Jail Museum from 11:30 a.m. to noon, with judging from noon to 6 p.m. Entries and prize money can be picked up 1-3 p.m. on Sunday. This event is the Historical Society’s Christmas card to the community and is a way of saying thank you for the past year’s support. Admission to the museum is waived for this special occasion. Categories for entries include adult, family/group, teen age 13-18, youth age 8-12 and child under 8. The Best of Show entry is awarded the Auntie A Award and a cash prize of $100. Winners in each group receive a $25 prize. Voting is by the public. For more information on the gingerbread contest, call 827-4002 or 827-3578.

Saturday evening’s festivities will begin with the Men’s Prayer Group serving hot dogs and cocoa at First Security Bank’s Main Street parking lot. That begins at 5:30 p.m., and parade entrants will line up on Maiden Lane at 6 p.m., with the parade starting at 6:30 p.m. Following the parade, Mary Crouse is organizing a line-up of music and dance acts at The Rex.

The theme for this year’s parade, window decorating and gingerbread competitions is “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”

For more information on the Chamber events, call 827-4930 or email [email protected] For more information on the parade, contact Joanne Burk at 827-6225.