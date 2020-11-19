Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Robert Royse, 39, hunting/trapping without a license, $185.

Montana Highway Patrol

Hunter Knoepke, 23, seatbelt violation, $20.

Brad Blakeman, 63, expired registration, $45; no liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.

Amber Slonaker, 41, night speeding, $70.

George Magrath, 30, no liability insurance, 3rd offense, $525; stop sign violation, $75; driving while privilege suspended or revoked, 1st offense, $285; criminal possession of dangerous drugs, 1st offense, $175; criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, $185.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Wisman Santoso, 43, day speeding, $70.

Jarod Daly, 33, speeding in restricted zone, $85.

Motor Carrier Services

Vladimir Shchepalin, 63, failure to obey direction to be weighed, $235.

Seth Mandrell, 42, failure to register motor vehicle when used for hire, $85.

Bruce Keller, 58, exceed weight limit, $160.