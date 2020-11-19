Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
November 19, 2020
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Robert Royse, 39, hunting/trapping without a license, $185.
Montana Highway Patrol
Hunter Knoepke, 23, seatbelt violation, $20.
Brad Blakeman, 63, expired registration, $45; no liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.
Amber Slonaker, 41, night speeding, $70.
George Magrath, 30, no liability insurance, 3rd offense, $525; stop sign violation, $75; driving while privilege suspended or revoked, 1st offense, $285; criminal possession of dangerous drugs, 1st offense, $175; criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, $185.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Wisman Santoso, 43, day speeding, $70.
Jarod Daly, 33, speeding in restricted zone, $85.
Motor Carrier Services
Vladimir Shchepalin, 63, failure to obey direction to be weighed, $235.
Seth Mandrell, 42, failure to register motor vehicle when used for hire, $85.
Bruce Keller, 58, exceed weight limit, $160.
