Sheriff's Log

Ambulance:

T. Falls, 12; Plains, 9; Hot Springs, 3; Camas Prairie, 1; Trout Creek, 1; Paradise, 1.

Sunday, November 8

Assist motorist/citizen, Trout Creek.

Informational case, Plains.

Welfare check, T. Falls.

Theft, stolen colt revolver, Camas Prairie.

Motor vehicle crash, Paradise.

Animal other, Trout Creek.

Theft, Plains.

Coroner called, Plains.

Bar check, Plains.

Motor vehicle crash, Plains.

Coroner called, trout creek.

Disturbance, T. Falls.

Disturbance, Hot Springs.

Monday, November 9

Road hazard/blockage, Paradise.

Motor vehicle crash, Paradise.

Road hazard/blockage, Plains.

Motor vehicle crash, Noxon.

Request for welfare check, Hot Springs.

Abandoned vehicle, Noxon.

Welfare check, Heron.

Trespass, Trout Creek.

Motor vehicle crash, Paradise.

Report of adult male propositioning two juvenile males, Plains.

Motor vehicle crash, Hot Springs.

Theft, Hot Springs.

Motor vehicle crash, Plains.

Tuesday, November 10

Coroner called, Plains.

Informational case, T. Falls.

Livestock, Trout Creek.

Fire, Paradise.

Disturbance, T. Falls.

Alarm-intrusion/holdup, T. Falls.

Assist gov agency or citizen, Paradise.

Disturbance, T. Falls.

Motor vehicle crash, Plains.

Wednesday,

November 11

Road Hazard/blockage, T. Falls.

Child welfare/abuse, Trout Creek.

Disturbance, Plains.

Search warrant, K9 deployed to assist, Plains.

Disturbance, Plains.

Child welfare/abuse, T. Falls.

Animal abuse, Trout Creek.

Motor vehicle crash, Dixon.

Other law violations, Plains.

Informational case, Dixon.

Thursday, November 12

Coroner called, T. Falls.

Deputy received the report of a possible identity theft, T. Falls.

Animal abuse, Trout Creek.

Welfare check, Trout Creek.

Civil attempts, Noxon.

Friday, November 13

Suspicious activity, Perma.

Informational case, T. Falls

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

Welfare check, Hot Springs.

Informational case, report of elderly abuse, Trout Creek.

Assault, T. Falls.

Motor vehicle unauthorized use, Hot Springs.

Saturday,

November 14

Automated alarm call, Dixon.

Informational case, Plains.

Civil attempts, Hot Springs.

Animal other, Hot Springs.

Animal other, Trout Creek.

Person missing, Unknown.

Other law violations, Plains.

Automated alarm call, Plains.

Suspicious activity, Heron.

Disturbance, Trout Creek.