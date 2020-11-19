Our Viewpoint

The world is full of kindness

Last weekend, I decided to take a road trip to Post Falls to pick up some doors from Craigslist. I don't buy too much on the site, but these doors were cool and I "had" to have them.

One of my favorite hobbies is to listen to podcasts on road trips. I'd call myself a true-crime junkie, and let's face it, meeting a strange person in an alley for a couple of doors probably isn't the smartest idea for anyone. So I grabbed a couple of girlfriends and headed across state lines. As I've discussed in this space, I'm also on the extreme end of COVID-19 safety, so it was a matter of going to pick up these doors and heading home. Gone, for now, are the days of fun shopping trips and adventures.

But, life doesn't always go as planned. Our quick trip to pick up doors quickly turned into an adventure of a sketchy neighborhood, a friendly land owner named Jeff and a super locksmith named Robert.

Yes, we (OK, I) locked the keys in the truck, hindering our efforts to take our load and hit the road. Jeff, our Craigslist seller, turned out to be a saint and helped us with getting into the truck, offered to let us sit in his truck while we waited, loaned us some ratchet straps and helped us load the doors. More importantly, he was very patient with our goofiness and efforts to turn lemons into lemonade.

Craigslist Jeff easily could have blown us off or taken the money and left us to solve our own problems. But this stranger took the time to help us and got a good giggle in the meantime.

Thanks, Jeff, for not leaving us stranded, for the helping hand and for reminding us that people are good and the world is full of kindness.