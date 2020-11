Lady Hawks win 1 of 3 in State B tourney

ABOVE THE NET - Lady Hawk senior Jody Detlaff goes for a kill in a recent match at TFHS. Detlaff has been named All-State B a second time for her fine play this season.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 changed things up more than a little bit this season, the Thompson Falls Lady Hawks volleyball team made the most of it, ending the campaign at the State B tournament in Shelby last week, falling one match win short of a top-four finish.

Along the way this...