ORGANIZING FOOD for more than 60 baskets at Community Congregational Church in Thompson Falls last Sunday were (from left) Heather and Pastor Matt Schraeder and Bob Arend.

For the last 16 years, the Thompson Falls Community Congregational Church, along with help from the community and other churches, have been helping less fortunate families celebrate Thanksgiving with a traditional meal.

This year, with the COVID-19 regulations and dangers, the Thanksgiving bas...