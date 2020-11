LITERAL HORSEPOWER - Bethany (left) and sister Ketorah Yoder team up with horses Dorothy and Amy during a logging operation in Trout Creek.

A windstorm back in March blew down a lot of lodgepoles on Frank LaMotte's Trout Creek property. This fall he wanted to clear the downed whips off his land, so he hired a commercial logger with a skid steer to pull them out.

It didn't work. The ground was so saturated and soft that the logger's...