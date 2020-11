Volunteers repair, hang lights at fairgrounds

STAR OF THE SHOW – Former fair manager Mike Hashisaki (above left) steadies a star while fairgrounds caretaker Kim McNeil raises it up the flagpole.

The Sanders County Fair Foundation is striving to make the fairgrounds a bit more cheery for Christmas by buying new lights and decorations and getting them in place.

Foundation members and volunteers worked the last two weekends to install the lights on 10 buildings on the grounds, including 20...