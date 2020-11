Local hunters help Oregon delivery driver

HELPING HANDS - Attar Mann of Portland, Oregon, (second from right) was thankful hunting buddies (from left) Scott Pardee, Aaron Brown and Chad Owens showed up on a mountain road he was stuck on and helped rescue him.

Exploring new terrain can be a thrilling adventure – or a harrowing one. For one Portland man, a delivery turned into a terrifying experience when his vehicle became stuck on a mountain road in Northwest Montana. Luckily, a group of Thompson Falls hunters showed up just in time to save him....