REMAINS CONTAINER – Dave Williams shows someone the wooden box where a veteran's remains will be placed and put inside the columbarium.

Veterans will soon have another option when it comes to their final resting place, thanks to Joint Operation Mariposa (JOM), which had a columbarium placed at Plains Cemetery last Tuesday.

"There was a desire and a need to have a columbarium in Plains," said Dave Williams, president of JOM, a no...