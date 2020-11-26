ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

John Warren Hamilton

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

November 26, 2020

JOHN W. HAMILTON

John Warren Hamilton, 80, passed away November 17, 2020, at Ruby Valley Hospital in Sheridan, Montana. He was born May 25, 1940, in Elgin, Montana, to Chester and Elizabeth (Gross) Hamilton, the first of three children.

John, with younger sisters Rosemary and Louise, grew up on the family homestead a few miles south of Ekalaka near the CC camp in what was known as Elgin.

John was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters and his son Levi (1974). He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda (Glasser) Hamilton, and his sons Michael and John Russell and their families.

Services were held on November 21 at Valley Assembly in Sheridan and live streamed via Facebook. John is buried in his beloved Virginia City next to his parents and son.

 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2020 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/28/2020 10:42