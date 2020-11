Plains NHS sponsors annual bowl

TURKEY BOWL - Kaylah Standeford (left) and Lillian MacDonald (right) go for the ball as Jaelyn Carr defends during the annual Plains High School turkey bowl event.

Plains High School students and staff were determined to have their annual Turkey Bowl this year. It was not an easy task, with COVID-19 restrictions, but it was a success. Organized by five National Honor Society (NHS) students, the faux sporting event was again enjoyed by staff and students....