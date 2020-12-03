Group helps local vets

Volunteers needed for local network

Veterans living in Sanders County have relied on the DAV-VTN (Disabled American Veterans Volunteer Transportation Network) for over 14 years. Started in 2006 by Dick Wells of Thompson Falls, DAV-VTN is a free transportation service available to veterans in need of assistance with getting to their scheduled Veteran's Administration (VA) appointments.

The local branch has three vehicles that serve the county: one in Thompson Falls, one at the hospital in Plains and one in Noxon. If a veteran wants to get assistance, all they have to do is call the Local Area Coordinator (LAC), Lark Chadwick, who took over the position from Wells in 2008. The Sanders County branch has around 12 volunteers at the moment, depending on the time of year, and is looking for more.

According to Chadwick, "It takes quite a bit of coordinating on my part," she said, referring to setting up rides. The local DAV-VTN asks that parties contact them for transportation no later than 72 hours before the time of pick up, in order for her to schedule a volunteer. She tries to rotate rides with volunteers so that no one volunteer gets overworked. The LAC said that not everyone is available all the time and since they are not paid, she believes it is unfair to take up too much of one volunteer's week, since one trip may take all day. Vets may need to travel to Kalispell, Missoula, Helena, Great Falls or Whitefish for their VA appointments. This means that one trip can have a volunteer traveling for most or all of one day, and sometimes a trip may include several veterans in one ride. There are a few VA approved doctors in the Sanders County area who can provide services, however, a vet must be approved to use them through the VA.

Anyone in the county can apply to become a volunteer, however the Trout Creek area especially needs volunteers. Prospective volunteers are required to pass a background check and a drug test and may be required to give additional information. This is done for the safety of not only the veterans, but the volunteers as well. Interested parties may contact either Chadwick directly at (406) 242-0217, or Veteran Administration Volunteer Services at (406) 447-7406 or (406) 447-7407

DAV was started in 1920 by veterans of WWI, and currently has over 1 million members. It is a VA approved volunteer service that allows locals in the community to help their veterans. The local DAV-VTN branches raise funds to purchase their vans on their own, which they then donate to the organization. These vans are cycled around to make sure all areas have transportation. In this county, Sanders County Veteran Transport raises funds to purchase new vehicles to replace their old ones, which are then cycled to other areas. The VA covers the gas and insurance for the vehicles, so all volunteers give is their time and energy.

The DAV-VTN is unable to transport the mobility challenged, such as those in a wheelchair. These individuals can call Veteran Transportation Service to arrange transportation. This group also needs at least 72 hours of notice before pickup. They can be reached at (855) 887-6859. If a person is interested in donating to the transportation network, they can call Chadwick. These donations will contribute to new vehicle purchases and maintenance.