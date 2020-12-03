MOVING MESSAGES

Cancer Network of Sanders County (CNSC) held its final fundraiser of the year, the annual lantern launch, last Saturday at the Sanders County Fairgrounds. Under a moonlit sky and accented by the holiday light display at the fairgrounds, 25 volunteers sent more than 60 lanterns into the sky, some with messages written to those who have passed.

Ed Moreth

CNSC President Shelley Bertrand said she was happy with the lantern sales, despite only being able to sell to the public two days. She also was pleased with the number of volunteers who came to help with the launch.

Volunteers (including Bertrand, Steve Seilhymer and John Clark, below right) used heat guns and hair dryers to fill the lanterns with warm air before lighting the cardboard base and letting the lanterns go outstide the agriculture building at the fairgrounds (as Seilhymer did at top).

For more information on the organization that provides yearly grants to Sanders County residents undergoing cancer treatments, visit. http://www.cancernetworksanderscounty.org.