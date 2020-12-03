School leader chosen to lead parade

TF prepares for Christmas on Main Street

Paying respect to her love, compassion, and unending support for the children and parents of Thompson Falls and surrounding area, Diane Hedahl has been selected grand marshal for the Thompson Falls Christmas on Main Street parade.

"I prefer to fly under the radar," Hedahl modestly said. "But" she induced with laughter, "I guess this year I'll fly with Santa." Although she feels honored for her selection, she feels the real award has been the opportunity for her to "serve the children of our community for all these years."

President of Thompson Falls Chamber of Commerce Ronda Wakefield said, "We had some great nominees this year and while I don't know Diane personally, it quickly became obvious that she has really made a tremendous impact on the community – exactly the type of person we want to honor."

The two women recall the day Wakefield contacted Hedahl to inform her of being selected. Wakefield shared, "When I made the call to her, she immediately said, 'No-no-no! That is a tremendous honor, and I couldn't possibly accept it.'" Hedahl recalls saying, "Perhaps there is somebody that is elderly; better fit for the position." Hedahl said Wakefield responded by drawing attention to all the children and grandchildren who have been touched by Hedahl. "Maybe that was a nice way of saying I am elderly," Hedahl humorously said.

"It took a little convincing and some thinking time on her (Hedahl's) part," commented Wakefield. "We were thankful that she accepted."

According to Wakefield, the grand marshal is typically someone "renowned as a community leader, [that] has made significant impacts in the community and is a great role model, or a cultural hero of sorts." And with these criteria, the Chamber reached out to the community for nominations...and they got a great response.

"All the nominations were worthy and definitely deserve to be recognized," Wakefield said. For Diane specifically, the nomination read: "I am writing to endorse Diane Hedahl for the honor of grand marshal of the Christmas parade. As a tireless advocate for kids, Diane is an obvious choice for an event that is specifically designed to bring joy to others. That is truly her role in our school district. She has impacted generations of kids, enriched the lives of so many teachers, and helped parents in countless ways. The hours she puts in are inspiring and her job description is too long to list. Please consider her for this honor; she is so deserving!"

Wakefield wanted to recognize all nominees, as they are great pillars in the community and deserve acknowledgment for their positive contributions. These include Clark Fork Valley Elks Lodge, Bud and Judy Leufkens, Annie Wooden, Dan Claridge, and Tom and Bina Eggensberger.

Since 1982, many adults and children, young and old, have had the privilege of receiving Hedahl's joyous high fives, smiles and words of encouragement. After volunteering and substitute teaching, she was hired on fulltime in 1986 by the Thompson Falls School District.

"I have literally been here most of my life," Hedahl said. "My mother, Marie Dykstra, taught second grade in the classroom just down the hall, and left teaching to be a fulltime mom when I was born. So, I was here literally before I was born, which might explain why it feels like my second home," she said with a warm smile.

Hedahl will be riding in the parade with her husband Mark and her three grandsons by her side. She also has a special grandson, "Squish," who recently succumbed to his battle with cancer, just short of his fourth birthday. Squish will also be present; he just might be the angel leading the entire procession.